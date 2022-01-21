FY2021 EPS Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Raised by Analyst

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for UniCredit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

