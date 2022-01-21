FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $8.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.49. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 107.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 114.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

