FY2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Raised by Analyst

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

