FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $16.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.81. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.