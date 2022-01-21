FY2021 Earnings Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issued By DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $29.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $29.27. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.97.

ORLY opened at $648.06 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $669.95 and a 200-day moving average of $630.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

