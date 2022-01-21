FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Issued By Raymond James

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cfra increased their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.80.

TSE CCO opened at C$26.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.63. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$15.45 and a twelve month high of C$35.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$361.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

