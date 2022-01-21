FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.09 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

