FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issued By Truist Financial

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

DOC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

