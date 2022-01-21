FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linde in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $10.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.62. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

LIN opened at $321.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.96 and a 200 day moving average of $316.32. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.