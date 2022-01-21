Fundsmith LLP Has $142.13 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fundsmith LLP raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 0.62% of VeriSign worth $142,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 88,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 56.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,866 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.83. 3,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,928. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.26.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

