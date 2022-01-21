Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

