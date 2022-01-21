Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.74

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 28224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,930,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.