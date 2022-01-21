Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) is Scotia Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,238 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises approximately 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $278,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Fortis by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.70. 7,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,841. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

