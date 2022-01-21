Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,194. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $503.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.