Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Gap Down to $25.43

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $24.88. Flushing Financial shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 785 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $750.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

