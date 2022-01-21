Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.14.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.30 on Thursday. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 216,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 64,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,679,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,009,000 after purchasing an additional 193,678 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

