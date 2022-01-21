First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $340,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.33 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

