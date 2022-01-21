First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $519.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $519,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $360.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

