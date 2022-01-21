First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 83,490 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $175,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW opened at $113.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

