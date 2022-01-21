First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.10.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.