First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.34. 425,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

