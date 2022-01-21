First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) & Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Critical Review

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties 11.71% 4.08% 1.47%

88.5% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Properties $2.77 billion 6.59 $872.73 million $2.04 57.17

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Boston Properties 1 4 7 0 2.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $129.27, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Summary

Boston Properties beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.