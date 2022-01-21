Finminity Market Cap Hits $164,419.11 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Finminity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Finminity has a total market capitalization of $164,419.11 and approximately $255.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Finminity has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.88 or 0.07291279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,867.90 or 1.00034545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00063336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Finminity’s total supply is 9,303,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,412 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Finminity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Finminity using one of the exchanges listed above.

