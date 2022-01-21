Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Position Increased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,756,000 after purchasing an additional 851,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 572.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $44.70. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $46.47.

