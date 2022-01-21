Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Short Interest Update

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.75. 10,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. Ferro has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferro has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

