Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.14) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FXPO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 390 ($5.32).
Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 247.63 ($3.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 244.53 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($7.00). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 294.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 350.68.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
