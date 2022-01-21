Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.14) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FXPO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 390 ($5.32).

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 247.63 ($3.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 244.53 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($7.00). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 294.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 350.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

