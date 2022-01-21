Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $126.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

