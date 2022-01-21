Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,772 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 56.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after purchasing an additional 221,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $118.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,937 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

