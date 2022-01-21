Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $64.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,864,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.