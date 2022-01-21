Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Farfetch traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 48883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.