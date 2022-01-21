Factorial Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 593,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 437,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRX stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

