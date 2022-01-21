Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,653,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $156.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

