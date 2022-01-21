Factorial Partners LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Natus Medical worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Natus Medical by 1,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 104.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 14.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 70.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.62 million, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.55. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

