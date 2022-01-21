Factorial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure makes up approximately 2.2% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 51.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 97.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

TNL stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.