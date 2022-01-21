extraDNA Market Capitalization Hits $444,917.80 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $444,917.80 and $56,157.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00095219 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,312.98 or 0.99886923 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00303348 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00393524 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00147732 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007861 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001562 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

