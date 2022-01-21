Extendicare Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extendicare in a research report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

Get Extendicare alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXE. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian decreased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.32.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$648.43 million and a PE ratio of 20.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.59.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.80 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.96%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.