Exeedme Hits Market Cap of $21.92 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $21.92 million and $666,167.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.41 or 0.07107303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,894.52 or 0.99953904 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060298 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.