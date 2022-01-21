Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,738.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $335,466.56 and $1,738.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $3.35 or 0.00008640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006707 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

