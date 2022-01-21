Ether Kingdoms Token Trading 15% Lower This Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $25,602.40 and approximately $58,286.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

