ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWH. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 16,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Equities analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

