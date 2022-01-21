Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded to Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERO. Cormark dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.88.

Shares of ERO opened at C$17.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.34. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$16.00 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.6422707 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

