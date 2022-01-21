Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 67,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Enstar Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.71. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.19. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $194.21 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

