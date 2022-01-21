Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 7274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESMT. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $2,044,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

