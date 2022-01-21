Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) were up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 9,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 703,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Enel Américas by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.