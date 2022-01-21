Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.73.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.47 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 210.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 53.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95,303 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 67.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 61.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

