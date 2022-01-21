Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.96) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

EDV stock opened at GBX 1,720 ($23.47) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,505 ($20.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($29.34). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,686.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,718.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94.

