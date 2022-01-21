Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) PT Raised to C$49.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

EMLAF traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $29.50. 244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. Empire has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

