Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 260,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 38,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 16,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

EMR stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.87. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

