Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.59

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 26079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.91.
About Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)
Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.
