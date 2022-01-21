Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.59

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 26079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.