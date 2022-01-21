Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 647.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.52% of Electronic Arts worth $210,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.09. The stock had a trading volume of 62,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,046. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.90. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

